KAKINADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that ration shops across the state will soon be converted into ‘Mini Malls’ in collaboration with the Central Government.

These upgraded outlets will offer not just rice, but also a variety of nutritious millets such as finger millets (ragulu), pearl millets (sajjalu), Sorghum ( jonna), and foxtail millet (korralu), aimed at improving public health.

Minister Nadendla Manohar formally launched the statewide resumption of Fair Price (FP) shops at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Pithapuram on Sunday, marking a major shift in the state’s public distribution system (PDS).

The revamped system is expected to save the state Rs 385 crore annually while enhancing transparency, flexibility, and accessibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar announced that 29,761 FP shops will now distribute goods worth Rs 1.46 crore every month. Beneficiaries can collect their rations from any shop, regardless of their rice card linkage.

Shops will operate daily from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm, including Sundays, from 1st to 15th of every month.

The minister criticized the previous YSRCP government for scrapping shop-based delivery under the guise of door-to-door service, alleging that it led to corruption and misuse of Rs 1,650 crore.

He said 9,260 Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) were misused for rice smuggling, and that even idle vehicles were falsely shown as delivering rations.