Andhra's Edlanka island may vanish soon if river-induced trauma persists

VIJAYAWADA: Within a decade, Edlanka (also known as Yadlanka), an island village in the Avanigadda constituency, in Krishna district may disappear.

Caught between intensifying river erosion and years of governmental inaction, this Krishna river village is slowly vanishing, a casualty of climate change and human neglect.

Spread over 904 hectares and situated just six metres above sea level, Edlanka island has 270 houses and 250 residents, mostly farmers and fishermen. The village has suffered a decade of river-induced trauma.

The Krishna river has been shifting its course every year, especially during heavy monsoons and cyclones. Already, the village has lost over 10-12 acres of farmland and about a dozen homes. Locals and experts fear the worst is yet to come. “The river has encroached about 500 metres around the village and advanced 30 metres further inside. Over 50 houses are at risk. If this continues, Edlanka may soon lose its identity,” warned ward member Pemmadi Venkanna, whose own house was among those washed away.

The first major warning came five years ago, when the house of renowned atomic scientist and Padma Shri awardee Myneni Hariprasad Rao collapsed. Since then, erosion has worsened with each passing season. According to Krishna district Mala Mahanadu president Dova Govardhan, unchecked environmental degradation triggered the crisis.

“Between 2011 and 2016, scant rainfall led to dense bush growth in the riverbed. Increased sand mining further blocked the flow. When rains returned, the river diverted toward the village,” he told TNIE. “At this pace, Edlanka might not exist in 10 years. Several families are already leaving the village” he added with anguish.