Celebrate June 4 as festival of good governance: Andhra Dy CM
VIJAYAWADA: Marking the completion of one year since the YSRCP was voted out of power, Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called upon party leaders, women cadre, and grassroots workers to celebrate the occasion as a symbolic festival of good governance.
In a release issued from the JSP central office, Pawan Kalyan appealed to the people to observe June 4 as a day of celebration, marking the restoration of democracy and governance in the State under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and himself.
Describing the day as the beginning of a new era, he called for the celebrations to be held like a combined Sankranti-Diwali festival. “Let us commemorate the end of anarchic rule and the beginning of Suparipalana (good governance),” Pawan Kalyan said, urging the JSP rank and file to actively participate in the celebrations, and promote the event on social media.
Pawan Kalyan proposed that homes and streets be decorated with garlands on the morning of June 4 under the theme Suparipalana Modalai Edadi (Good governance began a year ago), and called for the organisation of traditional women’s activities to decorate the streets with Rangavallulu.
In the evening, people are encouraged to light lamps and burst firecrackers, symbolising the eradication of the misrule, and celebrating a new dawn for the State.
He further instructed that photos and videos of the celebrations be widely shared on social media platforms as part of a digital campaign.