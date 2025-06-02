Celebrate June 4 as festival of good governance: Andhra Dy CM

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the completion of one year since the YSRCP was voted out of power, Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called upon party leaders, women cadre, and grassroots workers to celebrate the occasion as a symbolic festival of good governance.

In a release issued from the JSP central office, Pawan Kalyan appealed to the people to observe June 4 as a day of celebration, marking the restoration of democracy and governance in the State under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and himself.

Describing the day as the beginning of a new era, he called for the celebrations to be held like a combined Sankranti-Diwali festival. “Let us commemorate the end of anarchic rule and the beginning of Suparipalana (good governance),” Pawan Kalyan said, urging the JSP rank and file to actively participate in the celebrations, and promote the event on social media.