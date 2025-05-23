YS Jagan accuses Naidu of fabricating liquor scam cases, declares June 4 as ‘betrayal day’

“A case has been registered against Naidu during the YSRCP regime for causing pecuniary gains to the liquor syndicate by withdrawing privileged fee which caused a huge loss of Rs 1,100 crore per year to the State exchequer. The YSRCP government did not give permission or empanelled new distilleries during its tenure,” he said.

“The statements of D Vasudeva Reddy (former MD of APSBCL), who was desperate to go back to his parent department, or the former MP (V Vijaysai Reddy) who vacated the seat to benefit NDA will not cut any ice. Raj Kesireddy did not yield to the government pressure, which is why his name was included in the case, and he is the business partner of TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath. When Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy asked to show the Google takeout to prove his presence in the meeting, there was no response,” he said.

Criticising that Amaravati has become an ATM for TDP leaders, Jagan lambasted Naidu for committing another scam by proposing to acquire or pool lands additionally only to benefit his close aides and looting public money by escalating the construction prices.

Jagan said the YSRCP will observe June 4 as ‘Betrayal Day’ to expose the failures of the TDP-led NDA government.