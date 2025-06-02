Eight from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Sikkim due to floods

VIZIANAGARAM: At least eight tourists, including Vizianagaram tahsildar Kurmanatharao and his family, have been stranded for over 48 hours in Lachung, Sikkim, following heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides that struck the region on Sunday. The group, who had travelled from Andhra Pradesh on a summer trip, are currently sheltering in a hotel cut off from all road connectivity. Authorities from both Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh have launched coordinated efforts for their evacuation.

The tahsildar, along with his wife M Uma (38), daughter Deekshitha (15), and son Jayansh Narayana (6), had left Vizianagaram five days ago to tour Sikkim. After visiting several tourist spots, the family checked into The Elite Zong hotel in Lachung, about 130 km from Gangtok. Torrential rainfall over the weekend triggered landslides and flash floods, isolating the area and leaving the hotel cut off.

Four other tourists from Andhra Pradesh are also stranded at the same location. Speaking to TNIE, Kurmanatharao said, “We’ve been stranded for 48 hours. Roads are washed away. Though we are safe, the ongoing rains and landslides are worrying. I appeal for immediate evacuation.”