Essentials distribution resumes at Fair Price shops in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh government resumed distribution of essential commodities to rice cardholders through fair price (FP) shops from June 1, Guntur District In-charge Collector A Bhargav Tej announced. He formally reopened Fair Price Shop Number 61 in Vasantharayapuram, Guntur East Assembly constituency, on Sunday and supervised the distribution. The Collector said rice cardholders can collect their monthly rations between the 1 and 15 of each month. Shops will operate in two shifts—from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm and 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm—to offer convenience to the public.

The State Civil Supplies Department, led by Minister Nadendla Manohar, completed all necessary preparations over the past month, the Collector added.

“All Point of Sale (PoS) and weighing machines have been serviced and are fully operational. Shopkeepers have also received the required training,” he said. The distribution process involves biometric authentication via PoS devices, followed by accurate weighing using Bluetooth-enabled digital scales to ensure transparency. He said that local public representatives actively monitor the distribution at fair price shops across the district.

He encouraged all eligible rice cardholders to use the service within the allotted period each month.