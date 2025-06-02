GST revenues show 2 per cent decline in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered a two percent decline in the GST revenues for May 2025, while GST revenues of the country as a whole registered a 13.66% jump, compared to May 2024. The state has netted a GST revenue of Rs 3,803 crore in May 2024 against Rs 3,890 crore in May 2025.

The neighbouring state of Telangana registered a 6% increase, Tamil Nadu a 25% increase, Karnataka 20%, and Odisha a2 % increase.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Finance on June 1, pre-settlement SGST of Andhra Pradesh for the year 2025-26 stood at Rs 2,801 crore as against Rs 2,861 crore in 2024-25, which is a two percent decrease.

In case of post-settlement SGST, the State netted Rs 5,388 crore in the current fiscal, compared to Rs 6,149 crore in FY 2024-25, which is a 12 % drop.

The data further shows that collection by central formations in the state stood at Rs 4,707 crore, while the state formations show Rs 3,783.2 crore. The CGST was Rs 2,195 crore, SGST was Rs 2,801 crore, IGST was Rs 3,044 crore, and Cess was Rs 450 crore.