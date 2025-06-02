Kadapa youngster leads drive to restore ancient temple pond

KADAPA: Local youth and villagers, led by 30-year-old adventure traveller Pippalla Balanagireddy from Gollapalli village in Duvvur mandal, conducted a major clean-up drive on Sunday at the neglected pond (Koneru) of the centuries-old Jalashiva Rama Temple in Idamadaka village, Mydukur constituency in Kadapa district.
Nearly 80 volunteers from Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, and Idamadaka, along with members of the Badi-Gudi organisation, participated in the effort. The team removed heaps of plastic waste, liquor bottles, silt, and other debris over five to six hours.
Balanagireddy had triggered the initiative a week earlier by posting a video highlighting the poor condition of the Koneru.
The video, which carried the message “Let’s stop waiting for others – let’s clean it ourselves,” went viral and inspired widespread support.
Volunteers cleaned the idols of Lord Rama, Lord Shiva, and Lord Chennakesava, and performed rituals, applying turmeric and vermilion to the sculptures.
The Jalashiva Rama Temple, believed to date back to the 7th or 10th century, features Ramayana-themed stone carvings, including depictions of Lord Rama cutting seven palm trees with a single arrow and the Samudra Manthan scene involving gods and demons.
Over the years, the site had fallen into neglect due to its isolation and proximity to a highway. Commercial activity in the area contributed to the deterioration.
Locals had turned the pond into a dumping site, damaging sculptures and causing foul odours due to waste accumulation and vandalism.
Speaking at the event, Balanagireddy said, “We must not wait for outsiders to preserve our heritage. The responsibility lies with the villagers to protect and maintain these temples so they can be passed on to future generations.”
The event witnessed active participation from men and women of the community, united in a shared mission to protect and revive a forgotten historical site.