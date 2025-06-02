Kadapa youngster leads drive to restore ancient temple pond

KADAPA: Local youth and villagers, led by 30-year-old adventure traveller Pippalla Balanagireddy from Gollapalli village in Duvvur mandal, conducted a major clean-up drive on Sunday at the neglected pond (Koneru) of the centuries-old Jalashiva Rama Temple in Idamadaka village, Mydukur constituency in Kadapa district.

Nearly 80 volunteers from Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, and Idamadaka, along with members of the Badi-Gudi organisation, participated in the effort. The team removed heaps of plastic waste, liquor bottles, silt, and other debris over five to six hours.

Balanagireddy had triggered the initiative a week earlier by posting a video highlighting the poor condition of the Koneru.

The video, which carried the message “Let’s stop waiting for others – let’s clean it ourselves,” went viral and inspired widespread support.

Volunteers cleaned the idols of Lord Rama, Lord Shiva, and Lord Chennakesava, and performed rituals, applying turmeric and vermilion to the sculptures.