Major shuffle of medical staff begins in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education on Saturday kickstarted the long-awaited exercise of general transfer, covering more than 15,000 doctors, administrative personnel, and supporting medical staff across the State. This marks the first major reshuffle since 2023, following the Finance Department’s revocation of the general transfer ban in May.
Special guidelines specific to the Health Ministry were issued on May 31, laying the groundwork for the large-scale shuffle of staff from June 1. These transfers have stirred both anticipation and anxiety among employees, especially with the enforcement of new rules aimed at curbing irregularities and streamlining the medical administration.
According to the fresh guidelines, administrative staff who have served over three years at their current posting, will be relocated, a move prompted by concerns of prolonged stay leading to operational irregularities. Union office-bearers with three to nine years of service in one location will be shifted within the same station if vacancies permit, or to other districts if not.
A key focus of this transfer cycle is to address widespread ‘mismatch’ postings and ensure optimal alignment of staff with administrative needs. Additionally, all personnel with over five years at a location will be mandatorily transferred. ADME-rank doctors and professors will be moved based on administrative requirements.
The guidelines were finalised after a series of high-level discussions led by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, involving the Special Chief Secretary and the heads of departments.
A special memo clarifying the scope of transfers within district headquarters is also set to be released to ensure uniform interpretation and implementation.
Since the lifting of the ban on May 15, only a few compassionate transfers were cleared, mostly involving spousal reunions or critical medical needs. Notably, a doctor recently widowed just 12 days into her marriage was transferred closer to her parents for support. In another case, a senior assistant requiring regular dialysis was moved to a location with the necessary facilities.
A cancer-afflicted doctor was also granted a transfer for better treatment access. These exceptional cases accounted for just 0.2% of the total transfers to be undertaken, maintaining adherence to the broader guidelines, an official said.