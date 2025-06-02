Major shuffle of medical staff begins in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education on Saturday kickstarted the long-awaited exercise of general transfer, covering more than 15,000 doctors, administrative personnel, and supporting medical staff across the State. This marks the first major reshuffle since 2023, following the Finance Department’s revocation of the general transfer ban in May.

Special guidelines specific to the Health Ministry were issued on May 31, laying the groundwork for the large-scale shuffle of staff from June 1. These transfers have stirred both anticipation and anxiety among employees, especially with the enforcement of new rules aimed at curbing irregularities and streamlining the medical administration.

According to the fresh guidelines, administrative staff who have served over three years at their current posting, will be relocated, a move prompted by concerns of prolonged stay leading to operational irregularities. Union office-bearers with three to nine years of service in one location will be shifted within the same station if vacancies permit, or to other districts if not.