MDU system abolition burdened poor: YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticised the TDP-led NDA government for discontinuing the doorstep ration delivery system, a flagship initiative of the previous YSRCP regime. In a strongly worded post on X on Sunday, Jagan accused the coalition government of disregarding the welfare of the poor, and reversing progressive reforms.
Jagan highlighted that the doorstep delivery system, introduced during his tenure, had revolutionised ration distribution by ensuring transparency and quality. The initiative, which utilised 9,260 Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs), delivered high-quality rice and essentials directly to over 1 crore families, sparing them the hardship of standing in long queues.
He recalled how, during his padyatra, people explained their struggle with the pre-2019 ration system, including exploitation and poor quality goods, which prompted his government to implement the doorstep delivery mechanism alongside village and ward secretariats.
The YSRCP chief expressed dismay over the NDA government’s decision to scrap the system, alleging that it had led to the unemployment of approximately 20,000 operators from BC, SC, ST and minority communities, who depended on the ration vehicles for their livelihood. Jagan also slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for labelling these operators as ‘smugglers’ and ‘mafia members’, calling the remarks unjust and lacking humanity.
Jagan contended that the move not only burdened the poor but also jeopardised services that proved vital during floods and disasters.