MDU system abolition burdened poor: YSRCP chief Jagan

He recalled how, during his padyatra, people explained their struggle with the pre-2019 ration system, including exploitation and poor quality goods, which prompted his government to implement the doorstep delivery mechanism alongside village and ward secretariats.

The YSRCP chief expressed dismay over the NDA government’s decision to scrap the system, alleging that it had led to the unemployment of approximately 20,000 operators from BC, SC, ST and minority communities, who depended on the ration vehicles for their livelihood. Jagan also slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for labelling these operators as ‘smugglers’ and ‘mafia members’, calling the remarks unjust and lacking humanity.

Jagan contended that the move not only burdened the poor but also jeopardised services that proved vital during floods and disasters.