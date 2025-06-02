Mini-marathon in Andhra's Guntur to raise awareness on drug abuse

GUNTUR: Guntur District In-charge Collector A Bhargav Tej and Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar flagged off a mini marathon on Sunday to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse. The event, held as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign), saw participants run through Narasampalem and Mudu Bommalu Centre, finishing at Hindu College Circle.

The Collector said the Central and State Governments are conducting a series of awareness programmes from June 1 to 26, ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26. “Through rallies, marathons, seminars, and competitions, we aim to educate the public, especially the youth, about the risks associated with drug abuse,” he said.

He added that departments including Police, Revenue, Excise, Health, and Education are working together to tackle the issue, and de-addiction centres provide treatment to affected individuals.

The SP noted that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2020, targets drug abuse at the grassroots level. The police, along with the Eagle Task Force, are involved in enforcement and awareness activities. Students and employees were also present.