People with physical disabilities to get ration at doorstep in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The State government has resumed distribution of ration goods through Fair Price (FP) shops, replacing the earlier system of doorstep delivery via Mobile Distribution Units (MDUs). Vice Chairman and MD of AP Civil Supplies Corporation Dr Manazir Jilani Samun said the new system will operate from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm from the 1st to 15th of every month.

Speaking after inspecting FP shops at Ongole’s Santhapet and Annavarappadu areas on Sunday, Dr Samun said only senior citizens above 65 and the physically disabled will continue to receive doorstep delivery.

He also announced that Ragi and Jowar would be added to the distribution list from next month.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy relaunched the initiative at Turpu Naidupalem village in Kondapi Assembly segment.

He said the government aims to ensure efficient and transparent delivery of essentials and eliminate irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS). “Rice and sugar are currently being supplied, and in future, all essentials will be made available through FP shops,” he said.