SCR adds special trains, extra coaches to manage rush for Srivari Darshan at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Railway Station authorities have intensified measures to manage the summer surge in passenger traffic, particularly devotees heading to Tirumala for Srivari Darshan, by adding coaches to high-demand trains and operating special weekend services.

In response, the South Central Railway (SCR) is taking proactive steps to manage the rush by attaching additional coaches to popular trains such as Narayanadri Express, Padmavathi Express, Venkatadri Express, and Rayalaseema Express, which connect Tirupati with major cities, especially Hyderabad.

Speaking to TNIE, Tirupati Railway Station Director Kuppala Sathya Narayana said, “We are monitoring the passenger traffic coming to Tirupati, especially for Srivari Darshan. Depending on the crowd and demand, we are prepared to attach extra sleeper class coaches to regularly operating trains between Tirupati and Hyderabad.”

To ease congestion, SCR has introduced three special trains every weekend between Hyderabad and Tirupati, with corresponding return services. The zone has also launched special trains between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam to meet the high demand from coastal Andhra devotees. “On normal days, Tirupati railway station handles a daily footfall of 60,000 to 80,000 passengers, but this number has seen a sharp increase during the summer vacation. We are taking all measures to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers,” he added.

Ticketing revenue at Tirupati station averages Rs 30 lakh per day and can peak at Rs 40 lakh during weekends and festival periods. Officials expect this upward trend to continue throughout June. Officials expect this upward trend to continue through June, particularly during weekends and festival dates. Tirupati railway authorities have urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance and use digital platforms for ticket booking and real-time updates. They assured that efforts are in place to provide a safe, convenient, and comfortable travel experience during the busy season.