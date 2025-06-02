Summer special camp at Ananthapuramu Headquarters for children of police personnel ends

ANANTAPUR: The Summer Special Camp for children of police personnel at Ananthapuramu District Police Headquarters concluded on a high note, celebrating learning and community spirit. A major highlight was the successful implementation of the “Read English – Write English – Speak English” initiative, supported by TNIE.

Launched on May 1 at Rakshak Pre-Primary School, the camp saw participation from 150 children and focused on holistic development through both educational and recreational activities.

The English programme, designed by National Youth Awardee and MyBharat Volunteers Coordinator Bisathi Bharath, enabled children to build language skills by reading, writing, and speaking using the daily newspaper.

The initiative was sponsored by Vijay Sai, founder of SAI Trust, who ensured each child received a copy of The New Indian Express daily.

At the closing ceremony, Superintendent of Police Jagadeesh, IPS, lauded the programme, calling it a “powerful step towards nurturing future-ready citizens.” He praised the efforts of Vijay Sai, Bisathi Bharath, and Sunkara Ramesh, Circulation Officer of TNIE, for their contributions.