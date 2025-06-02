Uppalapadu Sanctuary to become conservation reserve

GUNTUR: Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary in Guntur district, a cherished haven for migratory birds from across continents, is set to receive a significant ecological boost as authorities move to notify it as a ‘Conservation Reserve’ under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

District In-Charge Collector A Bhargav Teja directed forest officials to finalise the proposal following community consultations and inter-departmental approvals. The declaration is expected to not only bring legal recognition but also ensure sustained ecological protection and funding support.

Spanning 9.5 acres, the freshwater lake in Uppalapadu hosts thousands of birds each year between October and March. Nearly 30,000 birds of over 25 species-including spot-billed pelicans, painted storks, openbill storks, white ibises, and glossy ibises - migrate from as far as Siberia, Eastern Europe, Australia, and Myanmar to escape harsh winters and breed in the sanctuary.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer M Hima Shailaja said the lake is dotted with 14 vegetated mounds spread across two acres, which serve as nesting grounds. “The mounds are mostly covered with Prosopis juliflora, but the trees are deteriorating due to increased bird activity. We’re planning replantation to improve the green cover,” she explained.

To support nesting, 14 artificial perching stands have been installed. “Though we’ve been conserving the habitat with community support for over two decades, the site lacked legal recognition. The move to designate it as a Conservation Reserve will finally formalise the sanctuary’s protection,” she added.