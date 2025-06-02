Uppalapadu Sanctuary to become conservation reserve

GUNTUR: Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary in Guntur district, a cherished haven for migratory birds from across continents, is set to receive a significant ecological boost as authorities move to notify it as a ‘Conservation Reserve’ under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
District In-Charge Collector A Bhargav Teja directed forest officials to finalise the proposal following community consultations and inter-departmental approvals. The declaration is expected to not only bring legal recognition but also ensure sustained ecological protection and funding support.
Spanning 9.5 acres, the freshwater lake in Uppalapadu hosts thousands of birds each year between October and March. Nearly 30,000 birds of over 25 species-including spot-billed pelicans, painted storks, openbill storks, white ibises, and glossy ibises - migrate from as far as Siberia, Eastern Europe, Australia, and Myanmar to escape harsh winters and breed in the sanctuary.
Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer M Hima Shailaja said the lake is dotted with 14 vegetated mounds spread across two acres, which serve as nesting grounds. “The mounds are mostly covered with Prosopis juliflora, but the trees are deteriorating due to increased bird activity. We’re planning replantation to improve the green cover,” she explained.
To support nesting, 14 artificial perching stands have been installed. “Though we’ve been conserving the habitat with community support for over two decades, the site lacked legal recognition. The move to designate it as a Conservation Reserve will finally formalise the sanctuary’s protection,” she added.
She noted that maintenance work like manual removal of water hyacinth to keep the water fresh is usually taken up after the birds leave in late May. “This year, early monsoons have delayed some of the clean-up,” she said.
The forest department also planned to develop an Environmental Education Centre in the village to facilitate students who visit the sanctuary as part of their educational tours.
V Anil Kumar, a resident of Pedakakani, echoed the community’s deep connection with the sanctuary. “In the early days, it was the villagers who safeguarded these birds. They are a part of our village now,” he said.
However, challenges remain. With food in the pond insufficient, birds have been flying to Bapatla, Chirala, and even Bengaluru’s wetlands in search of fish. The overgrowth of water hyacinth, scarcity of funds, and lack of proper upkeep have contributed to a drop in bird numbers and tourist footfall, according to the locals.
Still, forest officials and residents remain optimistic. With the sanctuary’s formal recognition underway, hopes are high that Uppalapadu will reclaim its status as one of Andhra Pradesh’s most vibrant ecological landmarks - drawing back both the birds and the visitors who come to witness their seasonal spectacle.