YSRCP raises concern over youth’s suicide

GUNTUR: YSRCP expressed concerns over the death of Siddhesh, a young gold worker and son of local resident Shiva Batti, who hanged himself at his residence in Tenali on Sunday.

Siddhesh had been called in for questioning by Tenali Two Town police as part of an inquiry into a gold recovery case involving MM Jewellery. Local sources said he had informed the police that he would provide relevant information from colleagues and other traders.

Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar clarified that no formal complaint or case regarding Siddhesh’s death had been filed at the police station. He also confirmed no custodial harassment or mistreatment was reported.

A video showing police officers in Tenali allegedly involved in an earlier assault incident resurfaced online last week. The YSRCP accused the police of violating human rights. In response, the SP ordered a departmental inquiry to investigate the matter.