Andhra Pradesh doubles horticulture subsidies to support chilli farmers in Palnadu

GUNTUR: Amid growing concerns over the viability of traditional crops like chilli, which occupy 46,000 out of 48,000 hectares of horticulture land in Palnadu district, the State government has significantly increased subsidies for horticulture crops for the 2025-26 financial year. The move is expected to boost the income of farmers and also horticulture.

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Ramana Reddy said that over 90,000 farmers are engaged in horticulture in the district, out of which over 85% farmers are involved in chilli cultivation.

However, the plummeting price of various chilli varieties led to widespread losses. “To prevent losses and benefit the farmers, the State government has doubled subsidies for horticultural crops in 2025-26. This substantial increase will encourage more farmers to shift to horticulture, which offers better returns than traditional crops,” he said.

The revamped support scheme includes not just the distribution of fruit saplings, but a comprehensive three-year subsidy covering maintenance, irrigation, fertilisers, and pesticides. Under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), small and marginal farmers with up to five acres of land are eligible for 100% subsidy-including free saplings and full support for orchard development.