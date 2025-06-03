Andhra Pradesh MTZ launches IBC for medical equipment

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has launched the International Biomed Cross (IBC), a global initiative aimed at supporting the maintenance and repair of medical equipment during disasters and health emergencies.

The launch took place at the MedTech Policy Mahotsav, held at the Constitution Club of India on May 23.

A collaborative venture between AMTZ and the Universal Clinical Engineering Federation (UCEF), the IBC brings together biomedical and clinical engineers from across the globe to offer technical assistance in crisis-affected regions with limited medical infrastructure.

Managing Director and CEO of AMTZ Dr Jitendra Sharma, formally unveiled the initiative, emphasising the importance of timely equipment maintenance in sustaining healthcare services during emergencies. The IBC will function through a network of volunteers, providing both on-site and remote support.

It also aims to strengthen healthcare systems in underserved areas through equipment donations and knowledge exchange. AMTZ has invited volunteers, institutions, and donors to join the mission.