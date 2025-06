VIJAYAWADA: Despite a marginal negative growth rate of 2.24% in gross GST collections, Andhra Pradesh has demonstrated remarkable resilience and efficiency in tax collection, successfully reversing the downward trend observed in November and December 2024, asserts Babu A, Chief Commissioner of State Taxes.

In a detailed note issued Monday, he explained that the main reason for the negative growth was due to declines in Cess, SGST, and CGST payments, with reductions of Rs 52 crores (-20.02%), Rs 51 crores (-4.11%), and Rs 40 crores (-4.01%) respectively.

However he noted that the overall impact of these declines was minimal on the state’s actual revenue, as net revenue collections continue to demonstrate strong performance.

The resilience of net collections underscores the effectiveness of state-level tax administration and enforcement efforts in ensuring steady revenue inflows, he stated.

Further elaborating, Babu stated that the data from the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Central and State tax administrations showed divergent revenue trends during April-May 2025.

Central tax collections declined by 7.2% year-over-year, while state tax administrations recorded 2.3% growth during the same period.