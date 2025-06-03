Fine rice to be served in all schools, hostels from June 12: Andhra Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday announced that fine rice will be supplied to all government schools and welfare hostels for Dokka Seethamma mid-day meal (MDM) scheme across Andhra Pradesh beginning June 12.

Speaking at a public event in Ghantasala mandal of Avanigadda constituency, Nadendla said 3.5 lakh metric tons of rice will be delivered to 41,000 schools and 4,000 hostels, directly sourced from farmers.

“Through this initiative, we are not only serving nutritious food to children but also honouring the farmer—the backbone of the nation,” he asserted. The rice will be delivered directly by farmers to ensure fair prices and dignity for cultivators.

He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Kodali Agricultural Market Yard Committee, where Thota Kanakadurga Rajasekhar assumed charge as chairperson and Attaluri Gopichand as vice chairman. Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad presided over the event.

On the occasion, he criticised the previous YSRCP government for forcing farmers to sell grain to select mills and delaying payments. “They left arrears of Rs 1,674 crore. In just a month after coming to power, our coalition government cleared those dues,” he said, adding that Rs 12,400 crore had been paid to farmers for a record 48 lakh metric tons of paddy.

The minister also alleged that the previous regime misused Rs 1,650 crore on 9,360 ration vehicles, which failed to deliver consistent service. He said the public distribution system has now been restored through 29,761 ration shops.