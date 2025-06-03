ISRO, RTGS collaborate to use satellite tech for citizen-centric governance in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) on Monday to enhance the State’s real-time monitoring capabilities.

SHAR Director Rajarajan and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain formalised the agreement, which aims to strengthen the AWARE platform with satellite imagery and scientific data inputs.

The collaboration will support 42 applications in sectors including agriculture, weather forecasting, disaster management, and urban planning. The AWARE platform integrates data from satellites, drones, IoT devices, sensors, and CCTV networks, disseminating alerts via SMS, WhatsApp, media, and social platforms.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, sharing details on X, called the partnership a ‘landmark move’ in using space technology for citizen-focused governance.

In another high-level meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed a strategic roadmap for transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global technology hub with a NASSCOM delegation.