ISRO, RTGS collaborate to use satellite tech for citizen-centric governance in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) on Monday to enhance the State’s real-time monitoring capabilities.
SHAR Director Rajarajan and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain formalised the agreement, which aims to strengthen the AWARE platform with satellite imagery and scientific data inputs.
The collaboration will support 42 applications in sectors including agriculture, weather forecasting, disaster management, and urban planning. The AWARE platform integrates data from satellites, drones, IoT devices, sensors, and CCTV networks, disseminating alerts via SMS, WhatsApp, media, and social platforms.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, sharing details on X, called the partnership a ‘landmark move’ in using space technology for citizen-focused governance.
In another high-level meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed a strategic roadmap for transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global technology hub with a NASSCOM delegation.
The delegation, led by Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar, Vice President Srikanth Srinivasan, and ER&D Head Siva Prasad Polimetla, discussed steps to unlock the State’s potential in areas such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Engineering R&D, and Artificial Intelligence. NASSCOM has proposed the establishment of Artificial Intelligence Test Beds in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, aiming to advance AI-driven solutions in citizen services. It suggested that open AI labs could be developed to address key areas such as land-related issues, healthcare, and education.
Highlighting the potential in Andhra Pradesh, NASSCOM emphasised the opportunity to strengthen the Build India Innovation Pipeline programme by fostering rural tech initiatives. Naidu presented key proposals, including an AI, Quantum, and GovTech Innovation Sandbox, a 100K Tech Apprentice Programme, a Coastal Cloud & Cyber Corridor for green data infrastructure, ‘Andhra for Bharat’ initiative to scale rural-tech solutions.
He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling alternative to overcrowded tech cities and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering innovation and talent development.