JSP leader alleges irregularities in poultry waste management in GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Corporator and JSP leader Peethala Murthy Yadav shot off a letter to the CM and Deputy CM, raising serious concerns about alleged irregularities in the handling of poultry waste in Visakhapatnam.

In his letter, Yadav alleged large-scale corruption in the allocation of tenders, sanctioning of works, and quality control mechanisms related to the management of poultry waste within the GVMC. He pointed to the involvement of TDP council members, senior GVMC officials, as well as private secretaries of ex-officio members.

The corporator stated that chicken waste, which is meant to be transported to the Kapuluppada dumping yard, is being diverted to unauthorised fish feed units and aquaculture outlets in neighbouring districts. He claimed that several contractors are operating across all eight GVMC zones, creating serious sanitation challenges. “Even political leaders of the opposition and ruling coalition have had disputes in police stations over this issue,” he wrote.

Yadav further alleged that bribes are being collected by GVMC personnel to allow illegal waste collection operations, and that this corruption involves officials from both the current and previous administrations, regardless of party affiliation. He flagged the long-term impact on the health and well-being of Vizag’s population.

A corporator urged the State to cancel existing tenders and set up a scientific chicken waste unit in the city. CPM leader B Ganga Ram submitted a petition to the GVMC Mayor, seeking a probe into alleged corruption in poultry waste handling and called for accountability within GVMC.