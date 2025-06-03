Kolleru lake must be protected: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the urgent need to protect Kolleru Lake, a vital ecological zone in the State, while addressing the concerns of residents with compassion.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister assessed court rulings, regulations, central agency directives, local conditions, environmental factors, and contour-related issues surrounding the lake. The lake’s region is home to approximately three lakh people who have faced persistent challenges due to contour disputes.

During the meeting, Naidu stressed the importance of preventing Kolleru Lake from becoming a pollution hub and directed officials to treat drainage entering the lake that pollutes the ecosystem.

Immediate steps were ordered to clear silt and encroachments from Upputeru, the outlet channel that carries water from Kolleru to the sea, ensuring unobstructed flow. He also instructed officials to prepare cost estimates and initiate these works promptly.