Kolleru lake must be protected: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the urgent need to protect Kolleru Lake, a vital ecological zone in the State, while addressing the concerns of residents with compassion.
During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister assessed court rulings, regulations, central agency directives, local conditions, environmental factors, and contour-related issues surrounding the lake. The lake’s region is home to approximately three lakh people who have faced persistent challenges due to contour disputes.
During the meeting, Naidu stressed the importance of preventing Kolleru Lake from becoming a pollution hub and directed officials to treat drainage entering the lake that pollutes the ecosystem.
Immediate steps were ordered to clear silt and encroachments from Upputeru, the outlet channel that carries water from Kolleru to the sea, ensuring unobstructed flow. He also instructed officials to prepare cost estimates and initiate these works promptly.
Addressing farmers’ concerns, the Chief Minister emphasised securing justice for those holding 20,000 acres of Jirayati and D-Patta lands within Kolleru’s boundaries. He directed the officials to present proposals to the CEC and the Supreme Court to resolve the contour issue while balancing environmental and public interests.
He asserted that from 2014 to 2019, the TDP government made significant efforts to resolve these issues. In 2018, the National Wildlife Board recommended excluding 20,000 acres of Jirayati and D-Patta lands from Kolleru’s jurisdiction and redefining its boundaries. The same proposal was forwarded to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), but objections stalled progress, and the subsequent YSRCP government (2019-2024) took no action. The current coalition government, determined to address the issue, held discussions with officials and local MLAs to devise a solution.
Chief Secretary Vijayanand, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, and MLAs Kamineni Srinivas, Dharmaraju, and Chintamaneni Prabhakar attended the meeting.
Plantation drive on June 5
Additionally, the Chief Minister also reviewed plans for a massive plantation drive to plant one crore saplings on June 5, to boost greenery across the State.
The State’s green cover, currently at 30.5% (up from 29% last year), is targeted to reach 37% by 2033 and 50% by 2047, with an annual increase of at least 1.5%.
Naidu called for satellite-based data collection to assess green cover, particularly in the CRDA region, and tagging of each plant for monitoring. He stressed the importance of nurturing planted saplings and proposed involving corporate entities under CSR initiatives to enhance greenery in reserved forest areas.
In Amaravati, reserved forests will be developed using the Miyawaki method, with visible results expected within three years, he explained.