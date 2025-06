VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has approved the expansion of land pooling beyond the existing 217 sq. km limit, paving the way for large-scale infrastructure projects in Amaravati.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana announced key decisions taken during the 48th CRDA meeting, held on Monday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

One of the major announcements was the finalisation of L-1 tenders for the construction of five administrative towers in Amaravati’s core capital area at an estimated cost of Rs 3,673 crore. The GAD Tower, to be built at a cost of Rs 882 crore, has been awarded to NCC. HOD Towers 1 and 2, estimated at Rs 1,487 crore, will be constructed by Shapoorji & Pallonji, while L&T has been entrusted with the construction of HOD Towers 3 and 4 for Rs 1,304 crore.

“The construction works will begin soon and will be carried out as per the original designs prepared during the 2014-2019 period,” the minister said. He added that the development of these towers aims to bring all government departments under one roof, ensuring ease of access for citizens and efficient administration.