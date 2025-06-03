Minister Lokesh hails revamped ration distribution system

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh lauded the newly launched ration distribution system by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, calling it a progressive and people-centric initiative that reflects the coalition government’s commitment to food security.

In a social media post on X, Lokesh congratulated the minister for initiating ration distribution through fair price shops (FPS) in a festive and organised manner, which he said aligned with public expectations. He said the shift from mobile dispensing units (MDUs) to shop-based distribution was a major success from day one.

“While an average of 11 lakh people received ration on the first day under the previous government, 18.87 lakh families received ration on Sunday alone,” Lokesh highlighted, emphasising that the new policy eliminates the uncertainty and inconvenience of waiting for mobile ration vehicles.

“This is a testament to the TDP-led NDA government’s resolve to improve service delivery and dignity for the marginalised,” Lokesh added.

Lokesh challenges Jagan over URSA allegations

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday issued an open challenge to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding proof for allegations that land in Visakhapatnam was sold to URSA Clusters for just `1 per acre.

In a post on X, Lokesh said he would resign from his ministerial post if the allegations are proven true. At the same time, he demanded that Jagan apologise to the State’s youth if the claims are false.

Refuting the charges, Lokesh clarified that land was allotted at significantly higher rates — 3.5 acres in IT Park Hill-3 were sold at `1 crore per acre, while 56.36 acres in Kapuluppada were allocated at `50 lakh per acre.