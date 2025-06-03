Minister Lokesh holds review meeting on Mangalagiri development

GUNTUR: Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, held a detailed review meeting at his Undavalli residence on Monday to assess the progress of development initiatives in Mangalagiri segment over the past year.

He directed officials to accelerate the second phase of house site patta distribution, targeting 2,500 beneficiaries, following the successful allocation of 3,000 pattas in the first phase to long-time residents of government lands. Lokesh also instructed resolution of land disputes involving the railways, canals, forest, and endowments departments.

Key discussions included transferring building permit authority in U1 and I2 zones from CRDA to MTMC, and finalising detailed project reports (DPRs) by August for major infrastructure works—underground drainage, stormwater drains, drinking water supply, gas and power systems—to ensure simultaneous execution. Reviewing the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Lokesh noted 37,000 applications from the constituency and asked officials to liaise with banks to ease loan processing for applicants.

He was informed that work on the Mangalagiri-Tenali-Narakkodur road would begin in November, with DPR completion by July 15. Proposals for the Guntur-Bapatla road were also examined.

The meeting covered development of Chinakakani IT Park, model schools, handloom hubs, parks, traffic regulation, social welfare hostels, and anganwadi centers in Penumaka, Duggirala and nearby areas. Senior district and municipal officials attended the review.