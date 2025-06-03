Minister Nadendla questions intention of former CM Jagan’s visit to Tenali

GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday accused the previous YSRCP government of turning Tenali into a centre for ganja smuggling.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada, Nadendla accused the former regime of enabling rival gangs by unofficially assigning them separate zones for cannabis distribution.

“These gangs, intoxicated by ganja, resorted to unchecked violence, even assaulting innocent citizens,” he said, citing the May 2023 attack on software engineer Karthik during a visit to Tenali.

The minister, who also represents the constituency, questioned Jagan’s intent in visiting Tenali, asking whether it was to console victims or show solidarity with rowdy-sheeters.

Nadendla also condemned a former YSRCP MLA for alleged links to the gangs and for making provocative remarks during the elections.

He claimed that cannabis was cultivated in homes in areas like Ithanagar, endangering children from neighbouring Muslim-majority localities such as Tellaprolu.

Telangana police, he claimed, were also attacked while pursuing smugglers, and anti-narcotics officers were transferred under political pressure.

“Unlike the chaos of the past, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are restoring peace,” the minister said, warning Jagan not to instigate unrest during his visit, as allegedly occurred during past incidents in Amalapuram.

34.81 lakh people receive ration in two days

On distribution of essentials through ration shops, Nadendla said that 34.81 lakh people received ration through 29,760 fair price shops over two days — a 60% increase compared to the 25.18 lakh last year.

He added that over 3.7 lakh elderly and disabled beneficiaries received doorstep delivery. Portability and server issues were addressed promptly.