Tahsildar, family evacuated safely from Sikkim floods

VIZIANAGARAM: Swift intervention by the State government and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu led to the safe evacuation of Vizianagaram tahsildar Kurmanatha Rao and his family from flood-hit Lachung in Sikkim on Monday.

The tahsildar, along with family members, was stranded due to heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods over the weekend.

Kurmanatha Rao and seven others, including four of his family members, had been stuck in Lachung, located about 130 km from Gangtok.

Upon receiving information from the tahsildar, officials from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan swung into action, coordinating with Sikkim authorities to ensure a safe evacuation of his family members.

AP Bhavan officials reached out to Mangan District Collector Anant and Superintendent of Police Chungtan Arun Tatal. With the assistance of the local army and police, the stranded group was moved to Gangtok by Monday afternoon.

The tahsildar has rescheduled his return flight and is expected to reach Vizianagaram on Friday, June 6, via Bagdogra Airport.

Speaking to TNIE, Kurmanatha Rao expressed gratitude to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, the AP Bhavan team, Chief Minister’s Office, Vizianagaram District Collector BR Ambedkar, Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan, and Sikkim officials.

“We have reached Gangtok safely. The weather has improved, and the floodwaters have receded. I thank all the officials for their timely response and coordinated efforts during this difficult situation,” the tahslidar said.