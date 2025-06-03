Tuni arson case: Government to file appeal in Andhra HC against acquittal judgment

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the State government on Monday directed the public prosecutors to file an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal judgment passed by the VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court for Railways in Vijayawada on May 1, 2023 pertaining to the Tuni arson case.

The order issued by the principal secretary (Home), Kumar Viswajeet, further instructed the public prosecutor to file the appeal petition along with delay condonation petition and duly specifying the reasons for delay to avoid further legal complications.

“Government, after careful examination of the matter and in exercise of the powers conferred under section 419 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Act No.46 of 2023), hereby direct the Public Prosecutor, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, to prefer an appeal before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh against the acquittal judgment passed by the railway court,” read the GO.