Vijayawada student secures 10th rank in JEE

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada student Vadlamudi Lokesh secured the All India 10th rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2025, emerging as the State topper. The results were declared by IIT Kanpur on Monday for the exam conducted on May 18. Lokesh, who appeared from the IIT Hyderabad zone, scored 317 marks, placing him in the prestigious top 10 of the Common Rank List (CRL).
Son of Venkaiah Naidu, an employee at a Dutch-based NGO, and Sailaja, a homemaker, Lokesh hails from Kammavaripalem in Nellore district but has been residing in Vijayawada. His early education was diverse and international, he studied Classes 1 to 3 in Ethiopia before moving back to India. He joined Nalanda School in Vijayawada for Class 4, followed by Little Angels School in Vizag for Classes 5 and 6. Returning to Vijayawada, he joined the Narayana school- Kanuru Branch’s IIT-focused program and later pursued his intermediate education at Narayana N-120 Campus, Kanuru.
Speaking to TNIE, Lokesh said he was slightly disappointed with the rank as he expected to score higher, but he is now aiming to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay and decide on his specialisation based on the pace of evolving technologies.
The IIT Hyderabad zone performed exceptionally well this year, securing five positions in the top 20. Arnav Singh from Hyderabad bagged the 9th rank with 319 marks, while Lokesh followed with 10th. Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai, also from Andhra Pradesh, secured 18th rank and topped the OBC-NCL category nationally. Vangala Ajay Reddy from Nellore stood 19th and secured the first rank in the GEN-EWS category, followed by Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy in 20th position.
Several other AP students excelled in this year’s results. Rutvik Sai, a student of Sri Chaitanya, Gayatri Nagar Branch, Vijayawada, brought laurels to the institute. Pammina Hema Sai Surya Kartik (26th rank, OBC-NCL 4th rank), and Korikana Rasagna (CR 78, OBC-NCL 8th rank), both from Sri Chaitanya institutions, also made a mark. According to the institute, Rasagna stood as the top-performing girl from South India in her category.
Vangala Ajay Reddy studied at Sri Chaitanya’s Akshara Bhavan campus in Madhapur, Hyderabad.