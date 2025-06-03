Vijayawada student secures 10th rank in JEE

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada student Vadlamudi Lokesh secured the All India 10th rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2025, emerging as the State topper. The results were declared by IIT Kanpur on Monday for the exam conducted on May 18. Lokesh, who appeared from the IIT Hyderabad zone, scored 317 marks, placing him in the prestigious top 10 of the Common Rank List (CRL).

Son of Venkaiah Naidu, an employee at a Dutch-based NGO, and Sailaja, a homemaker, Lokesh hails from Kammavaripalem in Nellore district but has been residing in Vijayawada. His early education was diverse and international, he studied Classes 1 to 3 in Ethiopia before moving back to India. He joined Nalanda School in Vijayawada for Class 4, followed by Little Angels School in Vizag for Classes 5 and 6. Returning to Vijayawada, he joined the Narayana school- Kanuru Branch’s IIT-focused program and later pursued his intermediate education at Narayana N-120 Campus, Kanuru.