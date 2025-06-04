AP aims for Guinness world record with 5 lakh strong yoga event in Vizag

Naidu noted that registrations and participation in yoga sessions held so far in various districts have been highly encouraging. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the mega event in Visakhapatnam on June 21, the Chief Minister instructed officials to make meticulous arrangements and manage traffic without causing any inconvenience to the general public.

“There should be zero confusion or discomfort. Everyone must reach their allotted area without any hindrance,” he said. To build momentum, he announced two major state-wide initiatives ahead of Yoga Day. On June 7, yoga awareness rallies will be held in every village, and on June 14, yoga practice sessions will take place in one lakh locations, including all educational institutions and public spaces.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Satya Kumar Yadav, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta attended the review meeting. The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the programmes being held as part of ‘Yoga Month’ with daily themed events involving students, women, SHG members, and other sections of society. Naidu was informed that German hangers are being arranged in Visakhapatnam as backup venues in case of rain.

Special Chief Secretary Krishna Babu said 1.77 crore registrations have already been received against the State’s 2 crore target. Certificates are being issued to those who practise yoga for three consecutive days, with a dedicated mobile app launched for generating digital certificates, he said.