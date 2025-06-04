AP govt hosts CBC workshop for urban local bodies under Mission Karmayogi

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to strengthen urban governance, the Andhra Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Government of India’s Capacity Building Commission (CBC), organised a state-level orientation workshop for Urban Local Body (ULB) officials under the Mission Karmayogi framework.

The workshop, held at the School of Planning and Architecture, focused on enhancing the administrative and leadership capabilities of officials across the state’s urban bodies. Municipal Commissioners from all 123 ULBs took part, alongside representatives from MEPMA, the Public Health and Municipal Departments, and Town Planning divisions.

The sessions aimed to bridge existing skill gaps, promote digital learning, and encourage continuous professional development to equip urban administrators for the challenges of rapid urbanisation.