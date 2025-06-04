GMC approves Rs 51 crore development plan, launches stray dog control drive

Andhra Pradesh

The move comes amid rising public concern over stray dog attacks in various city localities.
Announcing the decisions, Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra said the committee has sanctioned the temporary recruitment of three veterinary doctors, four assistants, and dog catchers to intensify animal birth control measures and anti-rabies vaccination drives
GUNTUR: The Standing Committee of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday approved a comprehensive development package worth nearly ₹51 crore and gave the green light for a special drive to tackle the city’s growing stray dog menace.

Announcing the decisions, Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra said the committee has sanctioned the temporary recruitment of three veterinary doctors, four assistants, and dog catchers to intensify animal birth control measures and anti-rabies vaccination drives. The move follows mounting public concern over stray dog attacks in several city neighbourhoods.

The meeting, held at the Mayor’s chamber, was attended by GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and senior civic officials. A total of 143 proposals submitted by corporators and municipal staff were discussed and unanimously approved.

The sanctioned projects cover a wide range of civic improvements, including:

  • Road construction and repairs

  • Installation of new streetlights

  • Upgrades to stormwater drainage systems

  • Laying of drinking water pipelines

Particular emphasis has been placed on suburban areas and recently merged gram panchayats, where infrastructure gaps remain significant.

