Jagan epitomises betrayal, YSRCP’s ‘Backstabbing Day’ a ploy: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy launched a scathing criticism against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, charging him with a legacy marked by betrayal and deceit.
Addressing the media, he dismissed Jagan’s declaration of June 4 as ‘Backstabbing Day’ as a theatrical ploy, asserting that the former Chief Minister himself epitomises betrayal.
He highlighted the TDP-led NDA government’s achievements, noting that it fulfilled 70% of its election promises within the first year of its landslide victory on June 4, 2024. In contrast, he accused the YSRCP regime of failing to deliver on key promises, such as total prohibition, which led to the sale of substandard liquor, causing public health crisis. The TDP Politburo member further criticised Jagan for personal and political betrayals, including misappropriating family assets, and protecting those involved in the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy.
He also pointed to the YSRCP regime’s neglect of public welfare, such as winding up of Anna Canteens, misusing funds meant for the marginalised communities, and failing to conduct the annual District Selection Committee. The coalition government, however, had notified Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts. He highlighted the coalition’s welfare initiatives, including hike in social security pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. The government has also implemented the Deepam 2.0 scheme, repaired 20,000 km of roads, allocated Rs 260 crore for fishermen’s welfare, restored 203 Anna Canteens, and launched a free sand policy.
Accusing the YSRCP regime of fostering liquor, sand and red sanders mafias, he credited the coalition with curbing these menaces and abolishing the garbage tax.
He urged the people to reject Jagan’s betrayal campaign, and support the coalition’s transparent governance for inclusive development.