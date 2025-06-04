Jagan epitomises betrayal, YSRCP’s ‘Backstabbing Day’ a ploy: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy launched a scathing criticism against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, charging him with a legacy marked by betrayal and deceit.

Addressing the media, he dismissed Jagan’s declaration of June 4 as ‘Backstabbing Day’ as a theatrical ploy, asserting that the former Chief Minister himself epitomises betrayal.

He highlighted the TDP-led NDA government’s achievements, noting that it fulfilled 70% of its election promises within the first year of its landslide victory on June 4, 2024. In contrast, he accused the YSRCP regime of failing to deliver on key promises, such as total prohibition, which led to the sale of substandard liquor, causing public health crisis. The TDP Politburo member further criticised Jagan for personal and political betrayals, including misappropriating family assets, and protecting those involved in the murder of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy.