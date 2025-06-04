Minister warns YSRCP against provocative banners

He lambasted the YSRCP’s governance, alleging that it dismantled schemes for SC and ST communities, supplied spurious liquor that endangered lives, and destabilised the State’s economy.

Subhash accused the YSRCP of resorting to divisive politics and manipulating caste tensions, citing the Tuni train incident as an example of their attempts to stoke communal discord. Challenging Jagan to a 10-minute debate with TDP leader Nara Lokesh, Subhash claimed that it would expose the former Chief Minister’s lack of knowledge.

He also alleged that former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy had turned approver, distancing himself from the party. Subhash criticised Jagan’s mental state, accusing him of resorting to “beggarly tactics” and “diversionary politics” to remain relevant.

The Labour Minister urged YSRCP workers to avoid putting up provocative banners to evade legal trouble.

Highlighting the TDP-led coalition government’s achievements, Subhash contrasted their proactive governance with the YSRCP’s alleged failures on all fronts, accusing the latter of betraying marginalized communities and mismanaging the State resources.