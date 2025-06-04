PAV urges govt to cancel International Yoga Day event in Vizag amid Covid surge

VIJAYAWADA: The Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to cancel the proposed mass gathering in Visakhapatnam for International Yoga Day on June 21, warning that the event could trigger a COVID-19 resurgence.
In a letter addressed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the public health advocacy group raised alarm over the plan to mobilise nearly two lakh participants along a 20-kilometre stretch. With 3,961 active cases reported nationwide as of June 2—including recent cases in Andhra Pradesh and a COVID-19 fatality in Visakhapatnam—the organisation cautioned that such a large gathering could become a super-spreader event.
“The memory of the devastating second wave still haunts us. Public health must take precedence over public events,” said Dr MV Ramanaiah, PAV State President.
PAV General Secretary T. Kameswar Rao echoed the sentiment, urging the state to consider a virtual or scaled-down observance of the day. “Mobilising lakhs at this time is reckless,” he said.
The letter also referenced recent statements by I&PR Minister Kolusu Partha Saradhi advising the public to avoid mass gatherings.
PAV called for immediate action, including alerts to district administrations and hospital preparedness to manage any potential outbreak.