PAV urges govt to cancel International Yoga Day event in Vizag amid Covid surge

“The memory of the devastating second wave still haunts us. Public health must take precedence over public events,” said Dr MV Ramanaiah, PAV State President.

PAV General Secretary T. Kameswar Rao echoed the sentiment, urging the state to consider a virtual or scaled-down observance of the day. “Mobilising lakhs at this time is reckless,” he said.

The letter also referenced recent statements by I&PR Minister Kolusu Partha Saradhi advising the public to avoid mass gatherings.

PAV called for immediate action, including alerts to district administrations and hospital preparedness to manage any potential outbreak.