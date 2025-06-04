Protest against betrayal of NDA: Jagan to people

GUNTUR: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for a statewide protest on Wednesday, observing Vennupotu Dinam (Betrayal Day), to highlight what he described as the government’s betrayal of public trust, and the collapse of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media after meeting the families of three youths, who were allegedly assaulted by police in Tenali on Tuesday, Jagan condemned the incident as state-sponsored brutality.

Rakesh, Victor, a junior advocate, and Karimullah, a mechanic, were reportedly beaten in public at Lingaraju Centre for confronting a constable in mufti.

Jagan alleged that the police framed the trio post-facto by opening rowdy sheets, and filing a false case. “Even government doctors tried to cover up the incident,” he alleged.

Citing arrears of Rs 3,600 crore under the fee reimbursement scheme, and the rollback of free crop insurance and e-crop systems, Jagan accused the TDP-led NDA government of halting key welfare initiatives, and turning police into ‘collection agents’ for liquor, sand, and club kickbacks.

“This government is no longer working for the people. The sooner it goes, the better for the State,” the former Chief Minister observed.