Take immediate measures to tackle irrigation challenges: Experts to govt

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s irrigation sector faces urgent challenges, including water scarcity, tribunal disputes, and delays in key projects like Telugu Ganga and Polavaram, according to a high-level meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Organised by the Rythu Seva Sangham and chaired by Akkineni Bhavani Prasad, the meeting assessed water availability in the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, alongside the progress of ongoing and proposed irrigation projects.