Take immediate measures to tackle irrigation challenges: Experts to govt

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s irrigation sector faces urgent challenges, including water scarcity, tribunal disputes, and delays in key projects like Telugu Ganga and Polavaram, according to a high-level meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
Organised by the Rythu Seva Sangham and chaired by Akkineni Bhavani Prasad, the meeting assessed water availability in the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, alongside the progress of ongoing and proposed irrigation projects.
Former Agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, retired IAS officer Bandla Srinivas, irrigation engineers, and farmer leaders participated in discussions emphasising the need for Andhra Pradesh to vigorously defend its water rights in the Krishna River tribunal and Supreme Court cases to prevent permanent losses. Concern was raised over the Polavaram-Banakacherla linkage scheme, which could impact Krishna- dependent projects, and increase the flood risk in Budameru.
They stressed the urgency of completing gravity-based canal networks, ensuring Polavaram is built at its approved 45.72-metre height by 2027 to irrigate 7.2 lakh acres, and generate 960 MW of hydropower, and prioritising repairs for ageing systems.