All arrangements in place for ‘Vanamahotsavam’ in Andhra's Amaravati

GUNTUR: Amaravati is poised for a grand greening initiative as the State government prepares to mark World Environment Day on June 5 with an extensive plantation drive, ‘Vanamahotsavam’. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the effort at Anantavaram Eco Park, where the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) is transforming 20 acres into a vibrant green space.

As part of the Vanamahotsavam, air-purifying and ornamental trees—including Cassia fistula, Tecoma argentina, Bignonia, Plumeria, Neem, and Ravi—will be planted to enhance biodiversity. In collaboration with the AP Forest Department and the Central Pollution Control Board, the event will see 1,000 saplings planted within the park, while across the State, an ambitious one crore seedlings will take root on June 5 alone.

Over the entire monsoon season, a staggering 5.58 crore trees will be planted, covering native species and mangroves to support ecosystems and combat climate change.

Nearly 1,500 attendees are expected at Anantavaram Park, where preparations are in full swing. On Wednesday, Guntur district in-charge Collector A Bhargav Tej, SP Satish Kumar, APMIDC Chairman Degala Prabhakar, and Guntur RDO Srinivasarao inspected the venue and outlined key instructions for sanitation, vehicle parking, barricading, and uninterrupted power supply.

To ensure security and smooth logistics, Guntur district police have made elaborate arrangements.

SP Satish Kumar confirmed a strong police presence at the venue, with stringent measures in place to safeguard attendees and ensure the seamless movement of dignitaries.