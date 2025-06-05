Anantapur-Bengaluru MEMU train flagged off

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur–KSR Bengaluru MEMU train (No. 66560) was formally flagged off at the Anantapur Railway Station by MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, Anantapur Collector Vinod Kumar V, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, and railway officials on Wednesday.

The MP, MLA and railway officials travelled to Prasannayanapalli station onboard the train. Calling the new train a major achievement, the MP offered affordable travel for employees, traders, patients, and students.

“Thanks to PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Union Railway Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and V Somanna as this long-standing demand has been fulfilled,” he said.

The train, previously from Puttaparthi, now runs with 12 coaches after coordination between Western and South Central Railways.

The proposed improvements include a Guntakal-Bangalore train, having stoppage at Anantapur, and station upgradation.

The Centre allocated Rs 500 crore for Guntakal division and Rs 50 crore for Anantapur modernisation.