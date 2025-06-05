Andhra government launches clean cooking drive at AWCs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push for clean energy and women’s welfare, the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated the distribution of energy-efficient induction cooktops and compatible utensils to 11,400 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the state as part of the first phase of a statewide green initiative.
The project, led by the Department of Women and Child Welfare, is aligned with the Union Government’s ‘Go Electric’ campaign and the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), spearheaded by the Ministry of Power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).
The official launch will take place on Thursday, June 5, in Vijayawada to mark World Environment Day. Minister for Women, Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare, G Sandhya Rani and others will formally inaugurate the programme.
Earlier, the initiative was introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of Union Minister for Housing, Power and Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar. Both leaders stressed the role of clean cooking solutions in improving health, reducing emissions, and empowering women at the grassroots level.
The Union Government has lauded Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in executing NECP at scale. Ministry Secretary Anil Malik and BEE officials called the AP-EESL model a national benchmark following evaluations across 12 states. The programme will eventually cover all 55,607 AWCs. EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor and CGM Animesh Mishra are supervising the implementation to ensure its smooth rollout.
The BEE has pledged support to replicate the AP model across India, promoting sustainable cooking and reducing the carbon footprint. The initiative signifies AP’s commitment to climate action, and the empowerment of rural women.