Andhra government launches clean cooking drive at AWCs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push for clean energy and women’s welfare, the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated the distribution of energy-efficient induction cooktops and compatible utensils to 11,400 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the state as part of the first phase of a statewide green initiative.

The project, led by the Department of Women and Child Welfare, is aligned with the Union Government’s ‘Go Electric’ campaign and the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), spearheaded by the Ministry of Power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The official launch will take place on Thursday, June 5, in Vijayawada to mark World Environment Day. Minister for Women, Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare, G Sandhya Rani and others will formally inaugurate the programme.