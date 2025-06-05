Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 9.34 lakh crore investments in just 11 months: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has secured investments worth Rs 9.34 lakh crore in just 11 months, which the previous YSRCP regime failed to achieve even in its five-year regime, said Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh.

Chairing a high-level meeting on job creation at his Undavalli residence on Wednesday, Lokesh announced that 78 large-scale industries (Rs 9.20 lakh crore) and 1,19,580 MSMEs (Rs 13,895 crore) have committed to investments, and are expected to generate 8.5 lakh jobs.

He emphasised the government’s investor-friendly policies, directing officials to establish Project Monitoring Units under the Economic Development Board. He stressed providing land and infrastructure for renewable energy projects on a war footing, and promoting beach tourism to tap the State’s vast coastline for employment opportunities.

He also called for skill training programmes to meet industry demands, integration with WhatsApp governance for swift approvals, and linking MSMEs with the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme. Lokesh urged expedited measures for a world-class cricket stadium in Amaravati with the BCCI support.