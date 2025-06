VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, convened its 25th e-Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, marking a year of paperless governance.

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet approved the release of 17 life-term convicts based on their good conduct, alongside a series of transformative reforms for state jails and ambitious development projects.

Briefing the mediapersons on the cabinet decisions, Minister for Information, Public Relations, and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathi lauded the visionary leadership of Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.