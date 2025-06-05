Ensure 15 lakh BPL families are adopted under P4 by Aug 15: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Zero Poverty P4 (Public Private People Partnership) initiative, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh families in the State are adopted by Margadarsis (mentors) by August 15 this year. He emphasised the need to accelerate the registration of Margadarsis, and the adoption process of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.
Describing P4 as a continuation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model introduced after the economic reforms, the Chief Minister conducted a review of the zero poverty initiative at his Undavalli camp office on Wednesday.
He directed that the Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation be restructured as Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation.
Naidu highlighted Amaravati’s land pooling model as a case study for the P4 approach, noting that wealth creation was enabled for 29,000 farmers by making them partners in the capital development.
In the same spirit, he urged each Margadarsi to adopt a Bangaru Kutumbam (Golden Family) and work towards their upliftment.
The Chief Minister said he would personally review the progress of the P4 initiative once in every 10 days. He also examined the P4 logo designs.
The officials informed him that several organisations, such as Milaap, Project DEEP, Rang De and Bhargo, have come forward to become partners in implementing the P4 initiative effectively.
Out of the 19,15,771 families registered as Bangaru Kutumbalu in the State, Margadarsis have so far adopted 70,272 families. Among them, the BC community accounted for the largest share of 26,340, followed by SCs (14,024) and STs (13,115), they added.