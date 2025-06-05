Ensure 15 lakh BPL families are adopted under P4 by Aug 15: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Zero Poverty P4 (Public Private People Partnership) initiative, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh families in the State are adopted by Margadarsis (mentors) by August 15 this year. He emphasised the need to accelerate the registration of Margadarsis, and the adoption process of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Describing P4 as a continuation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model introduced after the economic reforms, the Chief Minister conducted a review of the zero poverty initiative at his Undavalli camp office on Wednesday.

He directed that the Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation be restructured as Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation.