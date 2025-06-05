NDA celebrates first anniversary of people’s massive mandate in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: June 4 marked a turning point in the State’s political history as leaders across the ruling coalition commemorated the first anniversary of their victory as a triumph of democracy over ‘anarchic and destructive rule’. The day was celebrated in a big way, highlighting the transformation in governance and public sentiment since the people’s massive mandate in 2024.

At the State Secretariat, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh presented copies of the coffee table book on his Yuvagalam Padayatra to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other Cabinet members. The book, visually chronicling the padayatra that played a pivotal role in shaping the State’s political narrative, was lauded by Pawan Kalyan.

Reflecting on the day, Lokesh said, “Exactly a year ago, the people’s aspirations triumphed over a regime of destruction. It was a historic victory of five crore people against anarchic and divisive rule.”

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s experience, and Pawan Kalyan’s ambition, the reconstruction of the State has begun. The people’s government is committed to development and welfare, he said, adding, “I thank the people for their trust in the NDA, and urge continued support to keep Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of progress. Greetings on People’s Verdict Day!”