No Super Six even a year after NDA win: YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticised the TDP-led NDA government for its failure to implement the poll promises even one year after its massive victory.
In a post on X, Jagan denounced the government’s failure to fulfil its election promises, particularly the welfare schemes dubbed Super Six, which were estimated to cost Rs 60,000 crore per annum.
The post highlighted the statewide ‘Betrayal Day’ of the YSRCP, where massive crowds gathered to express their frustration over the unfulfilled NDA commitments.
The accompanying video showcased extensive public demonstrations across major cities like Tirupati, Vijayawada and Anantapur, reflecting widespread disillusionment with the coalition.
The protest was portrayed as a powerful message of resistance, with Jagan thanking YSRCP rank and file, and citizens for their participation, vowing that the fight for justice, dignity, and people’s rights would be intensified. It is said to be part of YSRCP’s broader narrative to position itself as a champion of the people’s cause amidst ongoing political tensions.