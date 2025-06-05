No Super Six even a year after NDA win: YSRCP chief Jagan

The post highlighted the statewide ‘Betrayal Day’ of the YSRCP, where massive crowds gathered to express their frustration over the unfulfilled NDA commitments.

The accompanying video showcased extensive public demonstrations across major cities like Tirupati, Vijayawada and Anantapur, reflecting widespread disillusionment with the coalition.

The protest was portrayed as a powerful message of resistance, with Jagan thanking YSRCP rank and file, and citizens for their participation, vowing that the fight for justice, dignity, and people’s rights would be intensified. It is said to be part of YSRCP’s broader narrative to position itself as a champion of the people’s cause amidst ongoing political tensions.