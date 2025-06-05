Rape, murder accused found dead in Kadapa; police suspect suicide

KADAPA: Dudekula Rahamtulla, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Kambaladinne village, was found dead in the Mylavaram reservoir on Wednesday in a suspected suicide.

Police recovered the body and confirmed his identity before sending it for post-mortem to Jammalamadugu Government Hospital.

Rahamtulla had been absconding since May 23, after allegedly raping and killing the child, Dikshita, during a family wedding.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage across Andhra Pradesh.

Police believe fear of arrest, public backlash, and the demolition of his house may have led him to end his life.

Authorities informed his family, but no one came forward to claim the body, which was handed over to the municipality for last rites.

The case remains under investigation.