Rayalaseema region highly vulnerable to droughts, says report

VISAKHAPATNAM: A comprehensive study conducted by scientists from the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, has identified the most vulnerable districts in Andhra Pradesh for droughts and cyclones. The analysis is based on 22 years of data (2002–2024).
Scientists P V Ramesh Babu, B Sahadeva Reddy, P Radhika, Ch Sreenivas, and T Srinivas presented the findings in a research paper titled “Drought and Cyclone Vulnerability Districts of Andhra Pradesh” during the International Conference on Rainfed Agriculture hosted by ICAR-CRIDA in Hyderabad.
The study reveals that the Rayalaseema region remains highly susceptible to drought. Ananthapur district ranked highest in terms of drought vulnerability with an index value of 1.0, indicating extreme sensitivity to rainfall deficits. Chittoor (0.96), Kadapa (0.71), Prakasam (0.70), and Kurnool (0.67) also fall into the high-vulnerability category.
Of the 22 kharif seasons, Ananthapur, Chittoor, and Kadapa experienced drought in 17 years, while Kurnool reported 16 drought years and Prakasam 14. Other affected districts included Nellore (12 years), Vizianagaram (11 years), Srikakulam (10 years), and Guntur (10 years).
Coastal districts such as Visakhapatnam (7 years) and the East and West Godavari districts (6 years each) reported comparatively fewer drought years during this period.
Rabi season droughts were significantly fewer across the state. However, Ananthapur district still reported nine drought years during rabi seasons. Prakasam (5 years), Kadapa and Kurnool (3 years each) also faced notable drought occurrences.
Rabi season droughts fewer in State
In contrast, districts like Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari were largely unaffected during this season.
The study also analysed cyclone data collected from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). It found that nearly 44% of the state is exposed to tropical storms and cyclone-related hazards. Coastal districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, and Nellore were impacted by cyclones in 10 to 11 of the past 22 years.
East and West Godavari districts experienced 5 to 6 years of cyclone activity in the same period.
Most of the cyclonic events occurred during the Northeast monsoon season, typically from October to December. Between 2006 and 2020, the state experienced 11 significant cyclonic disturbances. These included five depressions (recorded in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2018), two cyclonic storms (2006 and 2018), and four severe cyclonic storms (2010, 2013, 2014, and 2020).
Researchers assessed vulnerability using historical data on drought declarations from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and cyclone records from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. The analysis included the frequency of droughts and cyclones, the number of mandals affected, and the overall exposure and sensitivity of districts to climatic events.
Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture remains heavily dependent on rainfall, with around 60% of its net sown area, amounting to 39.11 lakh hectares, under rainfed farming. Red soils dominate this rainfed area (60%), followed by black soils (25%). The net sown area in the state is 67.19 lakh hectares, of which only 28.08 lakh hectares are irrigated.
The cropping intensity in the state, currently at 126%, is closely tied to the monsoon’s performance.
Disruptions in rainfall and frequent cyclones have substantial implications for agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods, especially in the most vulnerable districts of the State.