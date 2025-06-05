Rayalaseema region highly vulnerable to droughts, says report

VISAKHAPATNAM: A comprehensive study conducted by scientists from the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, has identified the most vulnerable districts in Andhra Pradesh for droughts and cyclones. The analysis is based on 22 years of data (2002–2024).

Scientists P V Ramesh Babu, B Sahadeva Reddy, P Radhika, Ch Sreenivas, and T Srinivas presented the findings in a research paper titled “Drought and Cyclone Vulnerability Districts of Andhra Pradesh” during the International Conference on Rainfed Agriculture hosted by ICAR-CRIDA in Hyderabad.

The study reveals that the Rayalaseema region remains highly susceptible to drought. Ananthapur district ranked highest in terms of drought vulnerability with an index value of 1.0, indicating extreme sensitivity to rainfall deficits. Chittoor (0.96), Kadapa (0.71), Prakasam (0.70), and Kurnool (0.67) also fall into the high-vulnerability category.

Of the 22 kharif seasons, Ananthapur, Chittoor, and Kadapa experienced drought in 17 years, while Kurnool reported 16 drought years and Prakasam 14. Other affected districts included Nellore (12 years), Vizianagaram (11 years), Srikakulam (10 years), and Guntur (10 years).

Coastal districts such as Visakhapatnam (7 years) and the East and West Godavari districts (6 years each) reported comparatively fewer drought years during this period.

Rabi season droughts were significantly fewer across the state. However, Ananthapur district still reported nine drought years during rabi seasons. Prakasam (5 years), Kadapa and Kurnool (3 years each) also faced notable drought occurrences.