TDP MP Shabari Byreddy highlights woman power at BRICS Forum

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Lok Sabha MP Shabari Byreddy took part in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Brazil from June 3–5, 2025, representing India as a woman parliamentarian on an international platform.

Speaking at the session on Empowering Women to Face the Climate Crisis, Shabari highlighted how India has always been active in protecting the environment, even before global discussions on climate change began.

She referred to the Chipko Movement of the 1970s, where rural women played a key role in saving forests. She also spoke about India’s progress on climate goals, including a 24% reduction in emission intensity over 2005 levels, and achieving 159 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity, already meeting its 40% target. She mentioned that India now has the largest number of Ramsar sites in the entire South Asia.

She also spoke about the need for gender-inclusive climate policies and the important role women can play in environmental protection. She said Indian women, seen as “Shakti”, have the power to bring change and heal the world. In another part of her address, she focused on the role of women in the age of Artificial Intelligence.