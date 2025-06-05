Tirupati laddu adulteration row: SIT intends to question TTD EO, others

TIRUPATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the iconic Tirumala Laddus, a matter of significant religious and cultural importance.
The investigation has taken a serious turn with the questioning of Appanna, former Personal Assistant to ex-Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, which began on June 1 at the SIT office in Tirupati.
According to SIT sources, Appanna’s interrogation has yielded key leads, prompting plans to summon several former top officials. Those expected to be issued notices on June 5 include former TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy (Retd. IEDS), former Joint Executive Officer Gowthami (IAS), and former Chairman Y V Subba Reddy.
The SIT also intends to question current TTD Executive Officer Syamala Rao and other serving officials, widening the scope of the inquiry. The officials suggest that the possibility of further arrests, including internal staff linked to the adulteration. A charge sheet has already been filed in connection with the case.
Appanna has been under questioning for three consecutive days, and investigators believe his statements could lead to a deeper unraveling of the network behind the adulteration.
The SIT’s aggressive pursuit highlights the gravity of the case, given the sanctity attached to the laddus and their central role in temple offerings and traditions.