Tirupati laddu adulteration row: SIT intends to question TTD EO, others

TIRUPATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the iconic Tirumala Laddus, a matter of significant religious and cultural importance.

The investigation has taken a serious turn with the questioning of Appanna, former Personal Assistant to ex-Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, which began on June 1 at the SIT office in Tirupati.

According to SIT sources, Appanna’s interrogation has yielded key leads, prompting plans to summon several former top officials. Those expected to be issued notices on June 5 include former TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy (Retd. IEDS), former Joint Executive Officer Gowthami (IAS), and former Chairman Y V Subba Reddy.